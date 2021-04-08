Habib Mohammed returns as Barreto names Kotoko lineup for Bechem clash

Habib Mohammed

Habib Mohammed has been handed a starting berth for Asante Kotoko as they face Bechem United on Wednesday afternoon.

Asante Kotoko Head Coach Mariano Barreto has named his starting eleven for the outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture. The Porcupine Warriors face the Hunters at the Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi; Kotoko’s newly adopted home venue.



In his eleven, Coach Barreto has handed Habib Mohammed and Samuel Frimpong first starts since he took charge.

New signing, Andy Kumi also gets his first start with Naby Keita and Ibrahim Osman injured.



Midfielder Richard Senanu is captured in the Matchday squad for the first time since 2019, while new Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius also gets a place on the bench.