Habiba Attah Forson earns trust to Chair Black Queens Committee

Habiba Attah Forson GFA Executive Council member, Habiba Attah Forson

Tue, 27 Apr 2021 Source: ghanafa.org

Executive Council Member Madam Habiba Atta Forson has been given the green light to continue her role as Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee.

Habiba Atta, a pioneer of Women’s football in Ghana, is the founder and owner of Women’s Premier League side Fabulous Ladies.

She is a former national athlete and player. Mr. Kingsley Osei Bosu, an Executive Council member has been appointed as Vice-Chairman.

Black Queens Management Committee:

Habiba Attah - Chairperson

Kingsley Osei Bonsu - Vice Chairman

Naa Odofoley Nortey - Member

Nana Fosu Gyeabour - Member

Ama Brobey Williams - Member

Source: ghanafa.org
