Habiba Attah Forson earns trust to Chair Black Queens Committee

GFA Executive Council member, Habiba Attah Forson

Executive Council Member Madam Habiba Atta Forson has been given the green light to continue her role as Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee.

Habiba Atta, a pioneer of Women’s football in Ghana, is the founder and owner of Women’s Premier League side Fabulous Ladies.



She is a former national athlete and player. Mr. Kingsley Osei Bosu, an Executive Council member has been appointed as Vice-Chairman.



Black Queens Management Committee:



Habiba Attah - Chairperson

Kingsley Osei Bonsu - Vice Chairman



Naa Odofoley Nortey - Member



Nana Fosu Gyeabour - Member



Ama Brobey Williams - Member