Hacked account - Iker Casillas denies being gay, apologizes to LGBT community

Iker Casillas Spain Real Madrid and Spain legend, Iker Casillas

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Real Madrid and Spanish football legend, Iker Casillas Fernández, has denied being gay as he states that his verified Twitter account was hacked.

Iker Casillas is currently trending number one on Twitter after his account tweeted that the legendary goalkeeper was gay while calling on his followers to respect him regardless of his sexual preferences.

The tweet was deleted minutes after it went viral, and he even got support from his former national teammate, Carlos Puyol who said, "It's time to tell our story, Iker," Puyol reacted with love and a kissing emoji.

However, as the world reacts to the news, Iker Casillas has put up another tweet stating that he is not gay and that his account was hacked.

He added that the tweet confirming that he is a member of the LGBT community was not from him.

He also apologized to the LGBT community for the damage his response might cause them.

"Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community," Casillas tweeted.



