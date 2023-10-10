Hafiz Konkoni believes Medeama will impress in CAF Champions League group

Former Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni

Former Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni has expressed confidence in Ghanaian champions Medeama SC's potential to make a mark in the upcoming CAF Champions League group stage.

Medeama advanced to the group stage after overcoming Nigeria's Remo Stars and Guinea's Horoya in the preliminary rounds of the competition.



Medeama now face a formidable challenge in their group, which includes Hafiz Konkoni's Young Africans from Tanzania, record holders Al Ahly, and Algeria's CR Belouizdad.



Despite the tough competition, Konkoni believes his team is well-prepared and determined to progress to the quarter-finals.

Speaking in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Konkoni shared insights into Young Africans' preparation and the anticipation surrounding their match against Medeama. He stated, "The best team will qualify, but for us, we want to qualify for the quarter-finals. It won't come on a silver platter; we just have to put in much work. Medeama has done extremely well, and I believe they will put up a good show in the group. So, it will be a very interesting group."



The group stage matches are scheduled to kick off in November, with Medeama facing a challenging opener in Cairo against Al Ahly on November 25.