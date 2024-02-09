Hafiz Konkoni joins Olympic Azzaweya on loan from Yanga

Ghanaian international Hafiz Wontah Konkoni

Ghanaian international Hafiz Wontah Konkoni has made a move to Libyan club Olympic Azzaweya SC from Tanzanian side Yanga SC.

The talented attacker has sealed a short-term loan deal with the Libyan club, which will see him remain with them until the conclusion of the current football season.



Konkoni, who previously featured for Bechem United FC, joined Yanga SC earlier in the summer transfer window. However, his playing time with the Tanzanian club was hampered by injuries during the initial stages of his tenure.

From the start of the season up to this point, the Black Stars forward has featured in just five games, but has scored twice. Only one of those appearances came in the Tanzania league where he scored in his debut and scored the other in the CAF Champions League.



With an aim to bolster their attacking options, Olympic Azzaweya SC has secured the services of the Ghanaian forward, hoping that his presence will enhance their front line for the remainder of the season.