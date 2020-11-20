Hafiz Konkoni signs new contract with Bechem United

Bechem United forward, Hafiz Konkoni

Forward Hafiz Konkoni has signed a new contract with Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.

The forward's current deal was due to run out at the end of the 2021 season but he has extended his stay beyond the summer.



The 20-year-old will now stay at the club until at least the end of the 2022 season.



Konkoni has signed a six-month contract extension despite interest from some clubs in the country and abroad.

The club also handed Emmanuel Asante a year contract extension.



Bechem United began the 2020/21 season with a draw against Liberty Professionals last Monday.



They will host WAFA on Saturday, November, 21 at the Nana Gyeabuor Park on matchday two of the Ghana Premier League.