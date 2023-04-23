0
Hafiz Konkoni wins Man of The Match in Bechem United's win against Hearts of Oak

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United forward, Hafiz Wontah Konkoni won the MVP award in their 1-0 victory over Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

Konkoni's goal was the difference when the Phobians visited the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday.

The Hunters won a penalty after Dennis Korsah brought down Clinton Duodu in the box and up stepped Konkoni to send Ofori the wrong way for his 13th goal of the season.

The Bolga All Stars old boy admits he could have increased his tally as he missed some glorious opportunities in the game.

"I would like to use this opportunity to wish all muslims around the globe, most especially my people from the Upper West. I am wishing them Eid Mubarak," an excited Konkoni said post-match.

The win moves The Hunters to 2nd on the league standings, 3 points behind Aduana.

