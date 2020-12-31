Hamburg SV defender Stephan Ambrosius eyes Bundesliga promotion

German-born Ghanaian defender, Stephan Ambrosius has revealed his ambition of helping Hamburg SV gain promotion to the topflight.

The 22-year-old has been a key cog for Hamburg in the Bundesliga II in their pursuit for promotion.



Currently, the Die Rothosen lies second on the table after 13 match days and are just four points behind leaders Holstien Kiel.



"My dream is to move up with HSV," said the 22-year-old central defender to "Bild"



"Everyone in the club knows that we should remain humble and always have to give 100 percent. If we succeed in that, we are so strong that nothing should speak against it."

Ambrosius has been on the radar of several clubs including English Premier League sides, but the stalwart center-back insists he is committed to staying at Hamburg.



"My advisor is in close contact with the club. As a native of Hamburg, it's the best to play for HSV," said the defender.



The 22-year-old has dual citizenship and can play for Ghana at the senior level despite representing Germany at the youth level.



He has featured 10 times this season for Hamburg.