Hamburg coach waxes lyrical about Jan Gyamerah

Hamburg right-back, Jan Gyamerah

Hamburg head coach, Daniel Thioune, has heaped praise on Jan Gyamerah after he made his comeback from a serious injury.

After coming back, Thioune implemented a 3-5-2 where Gyamerah is found on the right center-back. His original position is a right-back but has filled the new position well so far.



Due to this the coach has praised him.

Thioune said: “He was injured for a year, had almost no summer preparation - and we threw him in the deep end against Paderborn. Fortunately, he was resistant and went one better in every game."



"We had the fantasy that he could be the best there when it comes to opening the game," he added.