Hamburg defender Stephan Ambrosius set to make decision between Ghana and Germany

German-born Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius is set to decide on his international future ahead of this month's assignments.

The 22-year-old is expected to make a choice between Ghana- the country of his parents- and Germany- the country of birth.



Ambrosius is having a good season with Bundesliga II side Hamburg SV prompting the two federations over his international career.



Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor met the player last September to persuade him to represent the Black Stars, but that decision was met by an invite from the U-21 coach of Germany, Stefan Kuntz.



Ahead of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome, Akonnor is expected to name the defender in his squad.

Meanwhile, the German U-21 coach is also planning on calling him up for the matches against Hungary, the Netherlands, and Romania.



This has left the player with a huge dilemma, with the Stefan Kuntz insisting the Hamburg player would need to make a decision early.



"We have many players who can play for two nations and two hearts beat in their chests. The boy has to decide for himself, whether he would like to play for Germany. We all support this decision," Kuntz is quoted as saying in the Bild.de.



Ambrosius will however face competition from the likes of Niklas Süle, Antonio Rüdiger, Robin Koch and Matthias Ginter in Germany's senior national team.