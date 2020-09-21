Hamburg's Germany-born defender Stephan Kofi Ambrosius on Ghana FA radar

Stephan Kofi Ambrosius

The Ghana Football Association is seeking to convince Germany-born defender Stephan Kofi Ambrosius to play for the Black Stars, according to reports.

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor might invite for next month's international friendlies against Mali and Algeria during the FIFA free date.



The 21-year-old has recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) he picked up in 2019.



Last Saturday, he played the entire duration of the 2-1 home win over Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga II.

According to a report by kickgh, Ambrosius' family has been contacted and talks are underway.



Ambrosius was born in Hamburg and featured for the city's team coming through from the academy to become a first team regular.



He has not played for any of Germany's youth teams.

