Haminu Dramani, Oboi Siki, Big Akwes others join Kwaku Yeboah to mark 45th birthday with launch of foundation

Ace sports broadcaster Dan KwaKU Yeboah celebrated his 45th birthday on Saturday, September 30 with a football match between actors in Kumasi and the sports team of Despite Media in Accra.

Through the Dan Kwaku Yeboah Media Foundation, the event was to bring together media personalities under one umbrella and also have fun and celebrate his success and launch his foundation which is aimed at supporting retired Ghanaian footballers.



Notable among the participants from the actors are ‘Sunsu’, Big Akwes , Oboy Siki, among others while Dan Kwaku Yeboah’s team had Bongo De Fara, Ernest Bruce Smith among others.



With over two decades in the sports journalism dispensation, Kwaku Yeboah is one of the celebrated sports journalists who has travelled the length and breadth of the nation to report on international assignments and has also grabbed numerous recognitions in Ghana and outside.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah also uses his platform to reach out to ex-footballers who have not been giving a listening ear through the Dan Kwaku Yeboah Foundation.



The game ended goalless and proceeded to penalties where the actors emerged victorious while skipper Big Akwes scored the final goal.



Watch the video below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/KPE