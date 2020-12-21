Hammond wins 1st ITF/GTF National Training Matches

Felix Hammond defeated Johnson Acquah to win ITF sponsored GTF NTM

Source: Ghana Tennis Federation

Ghana's ninth tennis seed, Felix Hammond defeated top seed, Johnson Acquah 4-6,7-6(3),6-1 to win the first ITF sponsored GTF National Training Matches (NTM).

Hammond defeated the likes of Stanley Nyarko and Samuel Nyamekye in the preliminary rounds before setting up a semi-finals clash with 2020 Ghana Universities Sports Association games and University of Cape Coast champion Bernard Ashitey Armaah.



GTF has secured financial support from the ITF to organize this event for professional men tennis.

The second leg of the event is scheduled for Monday, 21st December to Friday, 25th December, 2020 at the National Tennis Training Center, Accra Sports Stadium.

