Hamza Mohammed insists Tamale City not yet in 'comfort zone'

Hamza Mohammed.png Hamza Mohammed, coach of Tamale City

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tamale City gaffer, Hamza Mohammed has disclosed that their current position on the league standings is no guarantee for safety.

City moved to 13th position after thrashing Hearts of Oak 4-1 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Wednesday. They are three places and three points above the danger zone after an impressive start to the second round of the season.

Sampson Eduku shot City into the lead on 16th minutes and scored again before half time to give his team a two-goal advantage.

After recess, City got their third through Mohammed Yahaya. The Phobians got a consolation through Victor Aidoo on 76 minutes but Isaac Mensah netted the fourth goal for the hosts.

Hamza argues his side are far from safety despite their current position. He told StarTimes' Jude Acheampong: "We are not in the comfort zone knowing how the dynamics are. When you win you go up. When you lose you slip down. We won't be complacent. Definitely it will be a good morale booster but we've taken a lot of positives in this game. The game plan worked perfectly for us."

