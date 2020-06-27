0
Sports News Sat, 27 Jun 2020

Hannover 96 eyes summer move for SC Paderborn midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei

German side Hannover 96 is interested in a potential move for SC Paderborn midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei this summer.

Hannover manager Kenan Kocak has identified the 26-year-old as a replacement for departing Linton Maina.

The Ghanaian is available on a 2.5 million Euro transfer fee with Hannover believed to be hugely interested.

Antwi-Adjei has spent two seasons with the already relegated Bundesliga side who will cash in on the Ghanaian if the side is finally relegated from the German top-flight.

Having gained experience in the Bundesliga, the Werder Bremen target, will be a massive addition to the second-tier side in the new campaign.

The Ghanaian is yet to agree to a new contract extension in waiting for better offers from other clubs so it appears selling is the most likely scenario for the German outfit.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

