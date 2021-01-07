Hannover forward Patrick Twumasi suffers injury in training

Thu, 7 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi has suffered a fresh injury in training at Hannover 96.
The striker who bagged a brace over the weekend in Hanover’s big win over Sandhausen picked a knock in training on Wednesday.
The extent of the injury is yet to be determined but it looks like it’s a minor setback.
”Nothing serious," says coach Kenan Kocak who expects the striker back before the trip to Damstadt on Sunday.
Meanwhile, compatriot Kingsley Schindler has recovered from a minor knock and returned to training on Thursday.
Patrick Twumasi has scored twice in eleven games for Hannover since joining in the summer transfer window.
