Hannover forward Patrick Twumasi suffers injury in training

Ghana striker, Patrick Twumasi (r)

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi has suffered a fresh injury in training at Hannover 96.

The striker who bagged a brace over the weekend in Hanover’s big win over Sandhausen picked a knock in training on Wednesday.



The extent of the injury is yet to be determined but it looks like it’s a minor setback.



”Nothing serious," says coach Kenan Kocak who expects the striker back before the trip to Damstadt on Sunday.

Meanwhile, compatriot Kingsley Schindler has recovered from a minor knock and returned to training on Thursday.



Patrick Twumasi has scored twice in eleven games for Hannover since joining in the summer transfer window.