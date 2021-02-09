Hans Kwoffie set to join Legon Cities – Reports

Ashantigold striker, Hans Kwofie(L)

Former Ghana Premier League top scorer, Hans Kwoffie is set to join Legon Cities from Ashantigold, according to media reports.

The report further indicates that Kwoffie has agreed to join the GPL moneybags when the second transfer window opens and the registration period is officially activated.



A move to Legon Cities will see Kwoffie re-unite with former Coach Bashir Hayford. The two have worked together at Medeama SC and Ashantigold SC.

Hans Kwoffie re-joined Ashantigold prior to the commencement of the new season after leaving for spells abroad.



He has netted four times for the Miners this season in 8 appearances.