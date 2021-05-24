Hans Nunoo Sarpei books Bundesliga promotion with Greuther Furth

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei has earned promotion to the German Bundesliga with SpVgg Greuther Furth on Sunday.

Greuther Furth did the job on the last day of the Bundesliga 2 when they came from behind to beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-2 at home.



Branimir Hrgota scored 8 minutes after recess to cancel Dusseldorf's lead through Kristoffer Peterson in the 26th minute.



The visitors restored their lead in the 56th minutes through Shinta Appelkamp before Julian Green levelled for the hosts 13 minutes later.



Greuther Furth got the breakthrough and the match winner in the 83rd minute through Nigerian forward Dickson Abiama.

Sarpei joined the game in the 89th minute replacing Paul Seguin.



Greuther Furth finished 2nd on the league standings with 64 points joining VfL Bochum for top-flight football next season.



Sarpei made 28 appearances for Greuther Furth in the entire season where he scored once help the side secure promotion to the Bundesliga.