Hapoel Tel Aviv boss refuses to blame Emmanuel Boateng for collapse against Hapoel Haifa

Emmanuel Boateng, Ghanaian midfielder

Hapoel Tel Aviv coach Nir Klinger has refused to lay blame on Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng for his role in the 2-2 stalemate against Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli top-flight on Saturday.

Hapoel Tel Aviv were cruising to a 2-0 win in the round of 16 clash against Hapoel Haifa following two penalty goals from Omri Altman just under thirty five minute.



However, Hapoel Haifa rallied to secure a 2-2 draw courtesy goals from Hanan Maman and Raz Stain.



Boateng was thrown into the game with the scoreline pinned on 2-1.



Hapoel Haifa found their equalizer just two minutes after the Ghanaian introduction.



The overall performance of Boateng didn’t go down well with some of the spectators at the ground.



Coach Klinger was asked to comment on the display of his midfield dynamo but the 54-year-old gaffer declined to lay the blame on the player’s doorstep.

"We conceded a goal out of nowhere, this is a problem I have for years."



"I'm really not depressed, but it sucks, it hurts. Fulfilled you are not good, not a worthy opponent. Leading 0: 2, even in 1: 2, we got a goal out of nowhere. These are things I have a hard time with That's a problem I've had for years.”



On Emanuel Boateng's weak performance: "I do not comment on specific players, it is not fair. We will do our tests and see what the problem is. I am not sure that Hapoel Tel Aviv has a player who does not want to be here. At the moment, it seems to me that this is not the case.”



Hapoel Tel Aviv will have to redeem themselves on Tuesday when they come up against Bietar Jerusalem.



The Tel Aviv-based side are languishing at the bottom of the standings with only 11 points from 16 matches.