Happy 109th Birthday Accra Hearts of Oak

Happy 109th birthday to the oldest existing football club in the country.

The club supposedly birthed by 11 men on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1911.



The club that from its little beginnings in Cape Coast has risen to become the most iconic club in the country alongside Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The club with 19 Ghana Premier League titles, ten FA cup honours, and two President Cups.



Happy Birthday to the only Ghanaian club to have won the CAF Confederation Cup. A feat achieved at the expense of rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2005.



The winners of the CAF Champions League in 2000 are 109 years and it calls for a celebration.

To the club that gave Ghana arguably the best assembly of talented players in the Premier League (64 Battalion), we say Ayekoo.



The club that once had eleven of its players making up the starting team of the Black Stars and secured a valuable 0-0 draw with a star-studded Nigerian side.



In the last decade, the issues on and off the pitch have left a lot to be desired but it does not take away the fact that the story of Ghana football cannot be said without mentioning Rainbow club. The club with beautiful colors and beautiful men.



The construction of the Pobiman Sports Complex coupled with the recruitment done in the just-ended transfer window has filled fans of the club with renewed hopes that the club will fight its way back to the top of Africa football and reclaim its lost pride.



On the occasion of their 109th birthday, GhanaWeb wishes Hearts of Oak the very best in 2020/2021 league season which kicks off on Friday.