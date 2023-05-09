Happy Mother's Day to the best! - Hakimi's initial post of mom since divorce saga

Achraf Hakimi and his mother

Paris Saint-Germain player and Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has posted a smiling photo of himself and his mother on Facebook.

The post of May 7, 2023 was in commemoration of Mother's Day as is celebrated across some 40+ countries worldwide.



The photo came with the Sapnish caption: "Feliz día de la madre a la mejor! ♥️" which translates to "Happy Mother's Day to the best!"



In the said photo, Hakimi leans on his mother with his right hand around her neck, both of them spotting a bright, wide smile.



In another version of the photo shared by a Moroccan sports journalist, there are two other people in the same setting where the photo of Hakimi and his mom was taken.



The player and his mother recently made the news headlines after it was reported that he had transferred majority of his earning to her with the view to avoid splitting his fortune with enstranged wife Hiba Abouk.

The story turned out to be a fake news piece that originated from a satirical Ivorian website but which quickly went viral.



See Hakimi's post below:







