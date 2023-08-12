Harrison Afful exchanges shirts with Messi after MLS Cup match

Afful with Messi after the game

Former Black Stars defender Harrison Afful met with skipper of the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi in the wee hours of Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The two ply their club trade in the American Major League Soccer (MLS) with Afful playing for Charlotte FC whiles Messi joined Inter Miami months ago.



In a video shared online, Afful is seen exchanging pleasantries with Messi after a game after which the two players exchanged shirts.



According to GhanaWeb checks, the game was a Leagues Cup quarter-final fixture that ended in favour of Inter Miami.



Inter Miami reached the semis after a 4-0 win against Charlotte FC on August 12.



Lionel Messi led his side to victory igniting hopes of Leagues Cup triumph.

Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor, Adilson Malanda and Messi were the goal scorers in the 12th, 32nd, 78th and 86th minute mark. The first goal was a penalty kick whiles the third was an own goal.





Harrison Afful x Lionel Messi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RroRsYuwb0 — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) August 12, 2023

