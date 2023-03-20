1
Harrison Afful provides assist in Charlotte FC’s away win over Orlando City

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Harrison Afful provided an assist to propel his Charlotte FC outfit to secure a 2-1 victory over Orlando City in the Major League Soccer.

The former Black Stars defender started and lasted 84 minutes as his outfit cruised to an away victory on Saturday at the Exploria Stadium.

The visitors shot into the lead through Enzo Copetti in the 26th minute mark before Kerwin Vargas doubled his sides lead through Afful’s assist.

Orlando City pulled one back through Martin Ojeda who scored in the 57th minute to make it 2-1 at the end of the game.

The 36-year-old went into the books of the referee after picking a yellow card in the encounter.

It is his first game of the 2023 MLS season after 4 matches into the campaign.

