0
Menu
Sports

Harry Zakour calls for unity ahead of Hearts vs. ASR Bamako game

Harry 1 Harry Zakour Harry Zakour

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Harry Zakour, a former CEO of Hearts of Oak has called for unity ahead of Hearts of Oak’s game against ASR Bamako.

The MTN FA Cup holders will take on ASR Bamako on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. The first leg ended 3-0 and the performance of the Phobians angered the supporters.

Supporters of the club are currently not happy with how the club is presently been managed and also the performance of the team this season.

Harry Zakour urged the players to work hard and the entire club should be united as they try to overturn the 3-0 score.

“Losing three nil that is not the end of Accra Hearts of Oak I am praying to God the day they will come out on the 16th the boys will really fight hard. I hope by then if I am in town I will go to the stadium and watch them, halftime I can talk to them or do everything we have to do," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com

"We have to work hard, unity is the best in everything if you don’t have unity it will not work. So lets pray to God everything will go well, if it doesn’t go well that is not the end of Accra Hearts of Oak we will still build the team,”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Related Articles: