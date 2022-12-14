Haruna Iddrisu completes purchase of Karela United at an undisclosed amount - Report

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has reportedly completed the purchase of Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Karela United.

A Ghanasoccernet.com report suggests that the Steadfast FC shareholder completed the purchasing process before the GPL went on break in November 2022.



The report also suggests that the member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency is considering relocating the club from Aiyinasie in the Western Region to the Northern Region.



Karela United are currently cash trap after the passing of its owner, Senator David Brigidi, in 2018.



The former Nigerian senator bought the club in October 2013 and changed its name from Metro Stars to Karela FC.

He further made a huge investment to qualify Karela for the country's top flight after five years.



Karela Oil & Gas in Ghana and Nigeria, Karela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners), and South Field Petroleum were all owned by him.



Karela United, before the league went on break, occupied the 14th position in the table with 10 points in 8 matches.



EE/BOG