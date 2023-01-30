Haruna Iddrisu in attendance as Olympics defeat Karela in Accra

Haruna Iddrisu at the stadium and during a meeting with the playing body

Immediate-past Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu was captured on January 29, 2023 engaging in sporting activities in Accra.

It is the first time he has been seen publicly since his replacement as Minority Leader in Parliament, a decision that has split the caucus he had led for six years.



Photos circulated on social media of the Tamale South Member of Parliament purportedly engaging in early morning excercise at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Later in the day, photos shared on Twitter showed Haruna interacting with players of Karela FC, a club that he owns.



He was also spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium later in the afternoon watching Karela play Accra Great Olympics in their Ghana Premier League fixture.



Unfortunately Karela lost the game by a lone goal to their hosts. It was the fifth defeat in six games for the Western Region based side.





Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Hon.Haruna Iddrisu met the playing body of Karela United before & after the game against Great Olympics. Hon. Haruna iddrisu is the co-owner of the club. pic.twitter.com/O10eUlpCc5 — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) January 29, 2023

The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.The NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus.

Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



SARA