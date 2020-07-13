Sports News

Hasaacas Coach Ben Hayford confirms exit from club

Sekondi Hasaacas badge

Sekondi Hasaacas head coach Ben Hayford has disclosed that he is no longer under contract with the club following the cancellation of the 2019/20 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coach of the Division one side explained that he was contracted to the team till the end of the season but the break in the league followed by the cancellation of the season means his current contract has expired.



“I was contracted to coach the team till the end of the 2019/20 Ghana Division One Football League season so once the league has been cancelled due to COVID 19, my contract has elapsed, he told Kingdom FM



“My doors are now opened to any football club who will come with a good offer.

“My contract ended immediately the league was cancelled”, he added.



The Ghana FA cancelled the 2019/20 football season on June 30..

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.