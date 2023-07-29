Hasaacas Ladies CEO Evelyn Nsiah Asare involved in accident

Hasaacas Ladies Chief Executive, Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Hasaacas Ladies Chief Executive Officer Evelyn Nsiah Asare was involved in a road accident on Friday on the Accra-Kumasi road.

She is currently receiving treatment at Komfo Anokye Hospital, where reports indicate that she is responding well to medical care.



Evelyn Nsiah Asare is a prominent figure in football administration in Ghana, specifically as one of the few women holding leadership positions in the sport. Notably, she previously served as a board member for the Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko.



Since taking on the role as CEO of Hasaacas Ladies, the club have experienced remarkable success under her leadership. They have achieved significant milestones, including winning both the league and domestic cup titles, as well as securing the prestigious WAFU Cup in 2021.

The accident has raised concerns among the football community, but the positive news about her response to treatment brings hope for her recovery.



Football enthusiasts and supporters of Hasaacas Ladies are rallying behind her, wishing her a swift and full recovery during this challenging time.