Hasaacas Ladies provide update on three former players after earthquake in Turkey

Hasaacas Lades Trio Former Hasaacas Ladies players now based in Turkey

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Women's Premier League side, Hasaacas Ladies have confirmed that their three former players who ply their trade in Turkey are safe following the earthquake in the country.

The trio, Queenabel Amankwah and Regina Antwi, and Gifty Assifuah were unharmed by the disaster.

The club in a statement released on February 7, 2023, mentioned that the aforementioned players are 'very safe'.

“In the midst of the mayhem that befell the people of Turkey and the world at large, this notice is to confirm all three former Hasaacas Ladies FC players currently plying their trades in Turkey are safe.”

“Queenabel Amankwah and Regina Antwi[both at 1207 Antalya] who were part of our CAF Women's Champions League campaign in 2021 are very safe. Gifty Assifuah, now playing for Antalya is very safe” a statement from the club reads.

South-central Turkey and Eastern Turkey have been hit with 7.7 and 5.7 magnitude earthquakes in two days - February 6 and 7, 2023, as casualties continue to rise while some have been tapped in the wreckage.

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu who got trapped has been rescued and hospitalized.



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
