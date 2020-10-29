Hasaacas appoint Mustapha Fudail as new head coach

Sekondi Hasaacas have appointed Mustapha 'capito' Fudail as their new coach ahead of the start of the Division One League.
The highly-rated gaffer joins the former Ghana Premier League outfit from Division Two side Future stars.
He is expected to lead the club back to the topflight.
“Coach Mustapha Capito is an experienced Coach, he’s someone who appreciates both the managerial and technical aspects of the game, having gained the experience from running his own Club, he’s someone that can help push Our Club," said Chief Executive Officer of the club, Samuel Arbuah.
Mustapha Fudail holds a CAF License B Certificate.
He has been handed a year deal with an option to extend and a mandate to qualify the team to the Ghana Premier League.
