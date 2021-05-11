Hasacaas Ladies wants support ahead of participation in Women’s Champions League

Cote d’Ivoire will host the qualifiers for the CAF’s Women’s Champions League for the WAFU zone

The Chief Executive Officer for Hasaacas Ladies, Evelyn Nsiah-Asare, has appealed to all Members of Parliament in the Western Region for support as the team prepares for the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Hasaacas Ladies as champions of the GFA Normalisation Special Competition have been given the nod by the Ghana Football Association to play in the competition.



The club is expected to begin the campaign by participating in the qualifying phase, WAFU Regional championship coming up in June 2021 before progressing to the next stage.



Evelyn Nsiah-Asare in an interview indicated the team is preparing for the tournament but are in dire need of support ahead of the tournament.



“Hasaacas Ladies are very ready for the tournament. We are appealing to all the Member of Parliament in the Western Region about 17 of them to come to our aid with an amount of Ghc 5,000 each to cater for some of our cost to the tournament”, she told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.

“We are also pleading with the Regional Minister, the First Lady Rebeccaa Akufo-Addo and the Women Caucasus in parliament to also come on board”.



Evelyn-Nsiah Asare also revealed that the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League was borne out after a series of consultative meetings held during the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana.



She explained that CAF officials met with players and management members to discuss why the women’s team does fail in international competitions and it was revealed it was as a result of fewer competitions in the region.



