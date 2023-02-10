Hatayspor defender Samuel Ayomide shares horrific experience of Turkey earthquake

Samuel Ayomide Adekugbe(on the right)

Hatayspor left-back Samuel Ayomide Adekugbe has shared a traumatic experience he had during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The Canadian international said he thought he was having a panic attack when he started shaking while sitting in his sofa after finishing his clean-up later in the night after their game against Kasimpasa.



He continued that moments later items, including the TV and others in the room started to fall over as they shock continued.



According to Adekugbe, the items falling over got him to realise what was happening then he decided to go out of the room, where he saw people freaking out and crying.



He narrated that he got to know the damage the earthquake has caused as roads were cracked opened fire outbreaks and buildings collapsed.



He added that his club's sporting director is still missing and also his teammate Christian Atsu, who he was with the night before, has still not been found.

The death toll after the devastating event has increased to over 15,000 according to CNN.



The search and rescue team is still on the hunt for Atsu and Taner Savut, who are reportedly trapped in the rubble since the earthquake on Monday.



Watch Samuel Ayomide Adekugbe's narration below







Watch the full story about Christian Atsu being trapped in the rubble









EE/KPE