Hatayspor technical director who was trapped with Christian Atsu confirmed dead

Taner Savut.jpeg Taner Savut

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hatayspor FK have confirmed that their Sporting Director, Taner Savut who was trapped under rubble after the earthquake has been found dead.

Taner Savut was trapped in the wreckage alongside deceased Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu, who was found dead on February 18, 2023.

In a press statement by the club on February 21, they confirmed Savut has passed on.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Sporting Director, Taner Savut. May God have mercy on our teacher, we express our condolences to his family and fans. We will not forget you, Taner teacher. May God rest your soul in heaven. You are always in our hearts."

Hatayspor have now recorded seven deaths following the earthquake including Atsu and Savut who appeared to be the big names on the list.

Among the list include Under-14 players, Hamza Surer and Fatin Can, who played for the U-15.

