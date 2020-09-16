Sports News

Hatred and 'juju' retarding progress of Black Stars -Taylor

Former Black Starts player Charles Taylor

Former Ghanaian footballer Charles Taylor Asampong has admitted that there is the use of ‘juju’ in football but it does not necessarily make a team win matches.

The former Black Stars player in an interview with Rainbow Sports admitted that there are players who depend on ‘juju’ to enhance their career and go at all length to seek spiritual help from different sources just to shine.



He also admitted some players use ‘juju’ against other players they see as a threat to their career as footballers.



He was responding to suggestions that the use of ‘juju’ has prevented several Ghanaian footballers who are based abroad from joining the national team when they are given a call.



He refuted such claims saying being called into the national team is an honour every player would want to experience in their professional career.

Charles Taylor speaking to Wallace Worlanyo said anyone who will rule out the use of ‘juju’ in football is a joker.



However, the ‘juju’ cannot make the team succeed but individually, players travel to Benin to seek spiritual help.



“If ‘juju’ can help a team win matches, they Benin should have been winning world cups. But what can be used to destroy people is real.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.