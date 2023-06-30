0
Have faith in us - Black Meteors' Edmund Arko-Mensah tells Ghanaians ahead of Guinea clash

Arko Mensah Black Meteors left-back, Edmund Arko-Mensah

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors left-back, Edmund Arko-Mensah, has charged Ghanaians to keep believing in the team ahead of their decisive game against Guinea on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the 2023 U-23 AFCON.

The Black Meteors face Guinea in a make-or-break game that will determine who, among the two, progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

Speaking at the pre-match conference, the Berekum Chelsea defender emphasized the importance of belief and support from Ghanaians.

“The important message I would like to tell them is to believe in us because it is not over yet. I think their prayers and support would help us win against Guinea” he said.

Ghana now faces the task of defeating Guinea, who currently hold a slight advantage in goal difference after their win over Congo in their second match.

The Black Meteors will be eager to progress further in the tournament in order to keep their quest for qualification to the 2024 Olympics Games on course.

