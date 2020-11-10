Having Mensah on the field gives us more confidence - Columbus Crew midfielder Nagbe

Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe has showered adulation on Jonathan Mensah, claiming the Ghana defender gives his teammates confidence on the pitch.

Mensah, who is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the Major League Soccer, has safely guided his team to the 2020 MLS playoffs, playing full throttle in all the 23 matches during the regular season.



The 30-year-old’s impact on his team has not gone unnoticed as his tenacity and excellent reading of the game has won him, several admirers, across the American soccer fraternity.



Columbus Crew midfield dynamo Darlington Nagbe says the Ghana international transmits confidence in his teammates when he is on the field.



Columbus Crew’s game against Atlanta United on the final day of the regular season marked Mensah's 23rd full 90-minute performance of the season, as he now stands as one of only two defenders to play all 2,070 minutes of the 2020 regular season.

He also made his 100th appearances for Columbus Crew in the game.



Mensah has exhibited leadership at the club since his transfer to the club four years ago.



