He can bring confusion - Akonnor explains Eugene Ansah’s Black Stars call-up

Eugene Ansah has been handed Black Stars call up

Black Stars Head Coach Charles Akonnor says he selected Eugene Ansah to be part of his latest squad due to his abilities on the pitch and consistent playing minutes at club level.

Akonnor has been explaining the rationale behind his recent call-ups into the senior national football team as Ghana prepares for a friendly encounter with Mali in October.



Eugene Ansah, who plays for Israeli side Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona is one of 6 new players given a shot at nailing down a permanent spot in the Black Stars.



He is expected to dazzle and even before he gets the opportunity to take to the field for the first time, Akonnor has told Ghana FA TV the reasons behind his selection of the player.

He said, “I like players who at a point, can bring confusion into the opponent’s defense, constant disturbing in terms of making trouble, try to create chances and score goals and he is one of the guys who takes chances and also good at one on one situations,” Akonnor told Ghana FA TV.



“He attacks and likes to score and so we are looking forward to getting players who are constant in that sense. We don’t look for players who after five-minute action, twenty minutes before they get another chance. We want constant players and I see him to be one. I know there are other players who because of circumstances, are not there but we are giving Eugene Ansah a chance. We have two matches and all these players will have a chance to show their talent and prove to us they are equally good and are there to stay,” he concluded.