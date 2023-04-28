19
Menu
Sports

He can't try this with Muntari - Social media users react to video of Grealish grabbing Partey's jersey

Partey Grealish Scuffle Jack Grealish gets physical with Thomas Partey in Man City's 4-1 win over Arsenal

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some social media users were disappointed in Thomas Partey for allowing Jack Grealish to overcome him in their view show physical supremacy during Arsenal's game against Manchester City.

Partey and Grealish nearly got into a brawl after a tackle. The English hooked Partey by the shirt but the Ghanaian, who was on a yellow card, could not react but only left his arms open and stared Grealish in the eyes.

The image of the incident has gone viral, with many imagining that former Ghana player Sulley Muntari could have put Grealish in his place rather than simply staring at him as Partey did.

Others ridiculed Partey for being supposedly a walkover in the little fury that occurred in the second half of the game.

Muntari was known as an assertive, aggressive type of midfielder who do not let go of little provocations.

At the peak of his prowess, Muntari carved a reputation as a no-nonsense player who stood up for his teammates and never tolerated bullying.

Thomas Partey was a shadow of himself as Arsenal got hammered 4-1 at the Etihad on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Following the defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad, Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League has almost diminished with City now two points away despite playing two games less.

Below are some reactions



















EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Related Articles: