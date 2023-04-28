He can't try this with Muntari - Social media users react to video of Grealish grabbing Partey's jersey

Jack Grealish gets physical with Thomas Partey in Man City's 4-1 win over Arsenal

Some social media users were disappointed in Thomas Partey for allowing Jack Grealish to overcome him in their view show physical supremacy during Arsenal's game against Manchester City.

Partey and Grealish nearly got into a brawl after a tackle. The English hooked Partey by the shirt but the Ghanaian, who was on a yellow card, could not react but only left his arms open and stared Grealish in the eyes.



The image of the incident has gone viral, with many imagining that former Ghana player Sulley Muntari could have put Grealish in his place rather than simply staring at him as Partey did.



Others ridiculed Partey for being supposedly a walkover in the little fury that occurred in the second half of the game.



Muntari was known as an assertive, aggressive type of midfielder who do not let go of little provocations.



At the peak of his prowess, Muntari carved a reputation as a no-nonsense player who stood up for his teammates and never tolerated bullying.

Thomas Partey was a shadow of himself as Arsenal got hammered 4-1 at the Etihad on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.



Following the defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad, Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League has almost diminished with City now two points away despite playing two games less.



Below are some reactions





Partey has disgrace Africa, Grealish can’t do this to Muntari ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QRY7YXLczA — Esther Film (@Esthefilms) April 26, 2023

"WHAT IF" this had been Muntari Instead of Thomas Partey????Like Grealish Would have turned into a catfish



Kidi Otumfuo Nana Aba Mahama pic.twitter.com/0Fh084hRBY — Bobby The Blogger (@bobbytheblogger) April 27, 2023

Partey would of banged Grealish in the face, grabbing Partey like that banged him or slap Grealish in the face! ???????? pic.twitter.com/pMhOVdy1cy — Omolade Badmus MUFC ???????????????????????? (@OmoladeBadmus21) April 26, 2023

Partey has become a finished man since going out with his elder sister! Can Grealish do this to Balotelli?



Finished player indeed. pic.twitter.com/gF005roUva — Kings Nations (@kungs_nations) April 27, 2023

They did Casemiro dirty.... pic.twitter.com/RwS2xKcS1n — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) April 26, 2023

Grealish: so you squad want the premier league cup?



Partey: i just said we want disposable cup nothing else i talk pic.twitter.com/BkJsy3vRsz — Mr Raph Ophicial7 (@MOphicial7) April 26, 2023

Partey and Grealish having a little chit chat! #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/S4AuFpdmpx — Lexxi Kimani (@itslexxikimani) April 26, 2023

If it was partey holding Grealish like that it would be a straight red card racism will never end and never joke around a player of english origin pic.twitter.com/2c8DjcW2gp — Nickdee.Jr (@nickdeejr46) April 27, 2023

Football is love. Partey's reaction was the best way to show Grealish that football is not a fight.



Partey is such a disciplined player. pic.twitter.com/YzsT4IQ0kZ — KOFI_BLOGGER (@KOFI__OFFICIAL) April 26, 2023

Partey wanted to bring the Germany spear to Grealish like he did to Haaland naye yasanze enkokoto ???? pic.twitter.com/CDdT2Vaw6K — PETER (@UTDPeeter) April 27, 2023

