He chased me like a lion - Bukom Banku's son opens up on fight with Algerian boxer at African Games

Abu Kamoko

Abu Kamoko, the son of Ghanaian boxing figure, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku, appears to have mastered his father’s craft of delivering comical soundbites during interviews.

In an interview with GHOne TV on his exploits at the 13th African Games, the young boxer, who has christened himself ‘Ambitious Tilapia,’ delivered some interesting soundbites, reminiscent of his father, Bukom Banku.



Like his father, Tilapia fuses the Ga language with pidgin and Twi in his communication, which makes for very funny hearing.



Opening up on his defeat in the final of the 86kg division of the boxing event at the games, Abu Kamoko described the Algerian fighter, whom he lost to, as a lion.



Sounding gracious and honest in defeat, Kamoko admitted to having been pummeled by Algerian boxer, Kanouni Ousama, and commended him for his outstanding skills.



Abu Kamoko said that he was chased around in the fight and could not comprehend the energy level of the Algerian boxer.

He disclosed that after the bout, he confronted the anti-doping authorities about the energy level of Kanouni Ousama, questioning if he underwent a doping test before the game.



“I was suffering inside the ring. I was experiencing pain all over my body because the guy was chasing me like a lion. He’s Africa’s number five so he’s good and was chasing me all over. It wasn’t small blows.



“After the game, I went to the anti-doping staff to ask them if they really examined the guy before the fight. I couldn’t understand why I could be punching the guy and he will still be coming for more,” he said.



Abu Kamoko apologized to Ghanaians for not living up to their expectations and promised to win the country a gold medal before moving up the ladder to professional boxing.



“This is my first competitive fight and I got a silver so I will give thanks to God. I have promised Ghanaians a gold medal so I will work hard and deliver that promise before I move to professional. Ghanaians should forgive and believe in me,” he said.

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, Abu Kamako lost via unanimous decision to Algerian boxer, Kanouni Ousama, in the final of their weight class.



The defeat meant that Kamoko got a silver medal instead of gold.



EK/AE