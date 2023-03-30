0
He could play anywhere - Liverpool legend John Barnes hails Michael Essien

Michael Essien Smile Chelsea legend, Michael Essien

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Liverpool legend, John Barnes has eulogized Ghanaian great Michael Essien for his contribution to the Premier League during his time at Chelsea.

John Barnes while discussing the greatest African players to have played in the Premier League said Michael Essien was an incredible player for Chelsea who knew how to execute his work well as a midfielder.

The former English international stated that the one-time Chelsea Player of the Year was similar to Ivorian legend Yara Toure because they were both incredible players.

"He is similar to Yaya Toure in that he is very good defensively. He is a defensive midfielder so his goals are from deep positions when he has to drive forward with strength and pace, he does it," John Barnes said on SuperSports monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.

However, Barnes added that Essien despite being an amazing player, Essien was not as complete as Yaya Toure because the former Manchester City midfielder had more to his game than the Chelsea legend.

"I don’t think he is as complete as Yaya but in terms of being strong and technical .. In Africa we like the technical players but Michael was not like that. In terms of driving past players and scoring goals, defending … He could play anywhere, right back, wing back, centre back. He could play anywhere."

Michael Essien spent 9 years at Chelsea after arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2005 from French League One giant Lyon.

He won two Premier League titles, UEFA Champions League, 4 FA Cups, Football League Cupo, and the Community Shield before leaving in 2014 to join Italian Serie A giants AC Milan.

