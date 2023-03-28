He demonstrated boldness - Dan Kwaku Yeboah hails Chris Hughton over Andre Ayew situation

Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah believes coach Chris Hughton has succeeded in stamping his authority by dropping captain Andre Dede Ayew from his matchday squad.

According to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, it is often hard for coaches to either drop or substitute a player like Andre Ayew even when he is not playing well.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah believes Hughton has shown bravery as a man who is not easily manipulated.



“For the first time in so many years, we have gotten a coach who has the confidence to start Jordan Ayew and not name Dede Ayew in his matchday squad. I’m not saying Dede is a bad player but he is a big player coaches find it difficult to substitute him even on a day that things are not going well,” Dan Kwaku Yeboah said.



“It's good to have that courage that even in his matchday squad he didn’t name him in it. It tells you that, he has the courage to take bold decisions. If you ask Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola they will tell you it's sometimes difficult to take some of these decisions,”.

Andre Ayew was left out of Ghana’s matchday squad against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium. The player was said to have picked up an injury and had to return to his club for scanning.



His brother, Jordan Ayew also came on as a substitute in Ghana’s match against Angola at Luanda.



JNA/KPE