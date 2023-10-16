He did well - Richard Kingson defends Ati-Zigi after Mexico display

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Kingson

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Kingson has disclosed that he was impressed with Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s performance in Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in an international friendly match.

The Black Stars managed to hold the Mexicans to a stalemate in the first half but ended up conceding two goals in the second half.



PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano broke the deadlock in the 57th minute before Antuna capitalized on a counter-attack to extend the lead in the 72nd minute.



Although Ati-Zigi came under backlash for Ghana’s defeat, Richard Kingson believes the St. Gallen goalkeeper was impressive. He also hailed Ati-Zigi for his determination and concentration throughout the game.



“Yeah he did very well especially he got very hard back passes but he was able to deal with it,” Kingson told 3Sports.

He added, “Looking at his determination and concentration it was very high so we are going back to our training grounds to correct some of the mistakes and in future, we improve.”



Ati-Zigi was Ghana’s goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and conceded 7 goals in 3 matches at the tournament as the Black Stars exited at the group stages.



JNA/KPE