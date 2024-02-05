Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country
Menu
Sports
7

He dunked on Kudus twice - Man Utd fans troll Kudus after Garnacho did his celebration

Garnacho And Kudus Xxxx Alejandro Garncho and Mohammed Kudus

Mon, 5 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United fans have mocked Mohammed Kudus after Alejandro Garnacho hit the Ghanaian forward's famous celebration during United's win over West Ham.

According to the Man United fans, it is a perfect revenge for Kudus who scored and did the celebration in the reverse fixture.

Meanwhile, some football fans found Garnacho's act disrespectful, referencing him doing Pedri's celebration after Man United's win over Barcelona in the Europa League in 2023.

Alejandro Garnacho hit Kudus 'take a seat' celebration after scoring a brace in Man United's win over West Ham United.

Garnacho did the celebration twice as he inspired Man United to a 3-0 win over the Hammer at Old Trafford on February 4, 2024.

Ramus Hojlund gave the home side a first-half lead before Garnacho scored two goals in the second half to seal the vital victory.

The defeat means West Ham United have slipped to 7th and now sit two points behind Man United who are on 38 points.

The Hammers will host Arsenal in their next fixture at the London Stadium on February 11.























EE/EK
Source: www.ghanaweb.com