He has a bright future ahead – Liverpool's Andy Robertson lauds Jarrell Quansah after impressive debut

Jarell Quansah

Scottish-Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has lauded the qualities of English-born Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah after the 20-year-old displayed an impressive debut for the Reds.

Quansah was handed a starting berth when Liverpool produced a comeback performance to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday, September 17.



He started alongside Joel Matip in defense but was substituted in the 83rd minute for Ibrahima Konate.



“Excellent from the big man,” Robertson toldLiverpoolfc.com of Quansah’s display. I don’t think many of us helped him in the first half, which, when you’ve got experienced players around, you probably look for help more. We tried to protect him but I think as a collective unit we weren’t as good in the first half, but he was very assured, did his defending very well and then on the ball he was cool and calm.



“He has got a bright future ahead of him but the here and now is pretty good as well and for him to step in at a really tough place to come, a really tough team to play against, and to put in that performance, particularly in the second half, then fair play to him for his first start.”



Born to Ghanaian parents in England, Jarell Quansah remains eligible to represent Ghana, having represented England’s U16 and 19.



Quansah progressed through the age groups at Liverpool and captained the club’s U18s to the FA Youth Cup final in 2021 and has also worn the armband forthe U19 and U21 squads.

He was handed a contract extension in May which will see play at Anfield until 2028.



