He has all the qualities to thrive at Asante Kotoko - Propser Ogum on Kalo Ouattara

Kalo Ouattara (right) and Coach Prosper Ogum

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has welcomed new signing Kalo Ouattara to the club.

The highly-rated tactician is elated that the club has managed to secure the services of the striker. Asante Kotoko on Tuesday, August 15, confirmed that Kalo Ouattara has been signed on a three-year deal.



“We’re pleased to confirm the signing of striker, Kalo Ouattara from Berekum Chelsea on a three-year deal. Welcome KALO,” the club statement from Asante Kotoko said.



Speaking on the latest arrival, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum described Kalo Ouattara as one for the present and future.

According to him, the forward has the qualities that will make him succeed as a Porcupine Warrior.“Kalo is one for the future and the present.



He has all the qualities to thrive at this club and at this level, and we are happy to have him here,” the coach said as quoted on the club’s website.



The new signing after signing the deal with Asante Kotoko has already joined the playing body at the pre-season camp in Beposo.