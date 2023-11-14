He is a game changer'- West Ham star Ward-Prowse waxes lyrical about Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse is full of praise for Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The former Southampton captain has been impressed with the quick adaptation of the former Ajax star and believes he will add more to the Hammers.



Kudus has netted five goals across all competitions since joining the London club in the summer transfer window.



"What amazes me is his strength as well. I think people don't see it. The amount of times he will take the ball with someone behind him, he will shrug him off and run away. You can't get near him at times," he told Irons Podcast.

"He has warmed up nicely and now I think you are seeing the real, real Kudus. He has put in some good performances," he added.



Ward-Prowse also adds the 23-year-old will play a key role in the club's success this season.



"You can see the development he has had since he's been here. Obviously, new team, new place to be, maybe his confidence and he was a bit shy. But now you can see he sort of work his way out and I think his performances have shown that. He is a game-changer and I think he can make a difference for us. He is a really important player for us," said Ward-Prowse.