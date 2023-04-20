He is a thief and a coward - Blakk Rasta slams Hakimi for allegedly registering properties in mother's name

Ghanaian radio show host and musician, Blakk Rasta has described Morocco defender, Achraf Hakimi as a demon and a thief for denying his wife 50% share of his assets.

Achraf Hakimi, a Paris Saint Germain defender, and his Spanish actress wife, Hiba Abouk have been in the media space over their divorce proceedings.



Hiba Abouk reportedly demanded half of Hakimi's properties while filing for divorce but she was supposedly informed by the Court that her millionaire husband owns nothing because all his properties have been registered in his mother's name.



While many praised Achrah Hakimi for acting smart, Blakk Rasta has labelled him a thief and a demon who is denying his wife what she deserves.



"Beside every successful man, is a woman. Whether she is a slay queen or she a demon, you get married and from when you got married, you started to build up an empire, and when it is time to depart, you want to keep everything for yourself, what kind of a demon are you (Hakimi)?

"And people are clapping for Achraf Hakimi because he has bequeathed everything to his mother. He is a thief and is robbing the woman of what she deserves," Blakk Rasta said on his show on 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi's mother, Sadia Mouh has said she is not aware that her son has bequeathed all his prosperities to her.







