He is an exciting player - Sogndal manager hails Edmund Baidoo

Edmund Addo Songdal Friendly.jpeg Edmund Baidoo and Tore André Flo

Thu, 21 Mar 2024 Source: footballghana.com

The manager of Sogndal Football, Tore André Flo, has expressed delight at signing Ghana forward Edmund Baidoo.

The Norwegian club signed the 18-year-old after he impressed the coaches in some trial matches.

Andre Flo revealed that Baidoo made huge progress in his trial, influencing their decision to sign him on a permanent deal.

"He was with us for 14 days in Spain and made a very good impression. He is a young and very exciting player.

"He has great speed and good technique and can challenge any defender. We are very excited to be part of developing Edmund here in Sogndal."

