He is an exciting player - Sogndal manager hails Edmund Baidoo

Sports
Thu, 21 Mar 2024 Source: footballghana.com
The manager of Sogndal Football, Tore André Flo, has expressed delight at signing Ghana forward Edmund Baidoo.
The Norwegian club signed the 18-year-old after he impressed the coaches in some trial matches.
Andre Flo revealed that Baidoo made huge progress in his trial, influencing their decision to sign him on a permanent deal.
"He was with us for 14 days in Spain and made a very good impression. He is a young and very exciting player.
"He has great speed and good technique and can challenge any defender. We are very excited to be part of developing Edmund here in Sogndal."
