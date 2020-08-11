Sports News

He is an intelligent player - Coach Chris Armas on new signing Samuel Tetteh

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh

Head Coach for the New York Red Bulls team, Chris Armas has described Samuel Tetteh as an intelligent player as he shares his delight upon the arrival of the Ghanaian attacker.

“The New York Red Bulls have added Ghanaian National Team forward Samuel Tetteh on loan from Red Bull Salzburg of the Austrian Bundesliga pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC, the club announced today.



“Tetteh, 24, will occupy an international slot on New York’s roster through the end of the 2020 season with a club option to exercise a permanent transfer”, a statement from MLS club has said today to announce the signing of the player.

Speaking on the acquisition of the former WAFA poster boy, New York Red Bulls manager Chris Armas said he is happy he will be working with the youngster for the next year.



“Samuel is a very interesting attacking player. He’s intelligent, he can create on his own and can stretch back lines with his speed. We know that Samuel has big potential and we are excited to get to work with him”, the gaffer said as quoted on the official website of the club.

