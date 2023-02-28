He is just a confused coach - Aduana Stars CEO jabs Kotoko coach Zerbo

Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars, Takyi Arhin has hit back at Asante Kotoko's head coach, Seydou Zerbo for blaming referee Amadu Ibrahim for his team's MTN FA Cup defeat.

Aduana Stars on Sunday, February 26, 2023, ended Asante Kotoko's hopes of winning a double in the ongoing season after eliminating them from the MTN FA Cup competition with a 1-0 victory.



Questions were raised about Aduana Stars' penalty in the game and Seydou Zerbo who was also disappointed with officiating lamented that the home team threatened the referee at halftime to award a penalty.



“Yes we were defeated but the referee won the match for Aduana Fc. I’m not somebody who talks too much about referees but the way they threatened the referee in the halftime, that’s why the referee changed his mind," Zerbo said after the game.



Reacting to the claim, Takyi Arhin rubbished it as he stated that they were mere complaints from a confused coach.

“This is just effusions and lamentations of a confused and underperformed coach," Takyi Arhim said as quoted by footballghana.



Aduana Stars are currently leading the Ghana Premier League table with 35 points while Asante Kotoko sit at the 3rd position with 28 points after 18 games.



JE/DA