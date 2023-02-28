2
Menu
Sports

He is just a confused coach - Aduana Stars CEO jabs Kotoko coach Zerbo

Seydou Zerbo 098765789 Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars, Takyi Arhin has hit back at Asante Kotoko's head coach, Seydou Zerbo for blaming referee Amadu Ibrahim for his team's MTN FA Cup defeat.

Aduana Stars on Sunday, February 26, 2023, ended Asante Kotoko's hopes of winning a double in the ongoing season after eliminating them from the MTN FA Cup competition with a 1-0 victory.

Questions were raised about Aduana Stars' penalty in the game and Seydou Zerbo who was also disappointed with officiating lamented that the home team threatened the referee at halftime to award a penalty.

“Yes we were defeated but the referee won the match for Aduana Fc. I’m not somebody who talks too much about referees but the way they threatened the referee in the halftime, that’s why the referee changed his mind," Zerbo said after the game.

Reacting to the claim, Takyi Arhin rubbished it as he stated that they were mere complaints from a confused coach.

“This is just effusions and lamentations of a confused and underperformed coach," Takyi Arhim said as quoted by footballghana.

Aduana Stars are currently leading the Ghana Premier League table with 35 points while Asante Kotoko sit at the 3rd position with 28 points after 18 games.

JE/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: